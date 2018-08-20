NEW YORK — The Eagles’ greatest hits album has moonwalked past Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become history’s best-selling album of all-time.

The Recording Industry Association of America told The Associated Press on Monday that the Eagles’ album – “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” – is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies.

Don Henley, left, and Glenn Frey of The Eagles perform on tour in 2014. The Eagles' greatest hits album has surpassed "Thriller" as the best-selling album of all-time. John Shearer/Invision/AP

The album was released in 1976 and pushes Jackson’s “Thriller,” which is 33x platinum, to second place.

RIAA also said that the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time.

The last time RIAA tallied sales for the Eagles’ greatest hits album was in 2006, when it said it was 29x platinum. Sales and streams for “Thriller” were last updated last year.

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” Don Henley said in a statement.

