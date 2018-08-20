A trio of Kennebunkport-area businessmen are launching a beverage and farm venture under the Lucky Dog brand that will donate a percentage of its proceeds to animal shelters in Maine.

Lucky Dog includes a hybrid brewery/distillery in Biddeford, a farm and orchard in Kennebunkport, and a tasting room at the former Tia’s Topside at 12 Western Ave. in Kennebunk. The partners in the project are Tim Harrington, a co-founder and creative director of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection; Kevin Lord, owner of Thomas & Lord Custom Builders; and Matt Dyer, a former beverage director of Earth at Hidden Pond.

The name of the new Lucky Dog venture in Kennebunk-Kennebunkport was inspired by Matt Dyer's bulldog, Rigby.

The name of the business is inspired by Dyer’s bulldog, Rigby.

Lucky Dog’s partners planted the seed for their new business in 2014 by growing hops and lavender on their farm and orchard. Those ingredients are now being used to make their first spirits and ales. Dyer is the lead distiller, and Wade Benker-Ritchey is the head brewer.

Lucky Dog will officially open after renovations are complete at the tasting room, most likely in late September. The owners plan to sell their products in the tasting room and at local restaurants and bars.

