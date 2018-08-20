A man who was wanted on several warrants, including one for fleeing from the Maine State Police, was shot and killed by police officers in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Monday.

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ TV) reported that New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald confirmed that Douglas Heath, 38, was killed in a police shootout around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Route 125 in Rochester.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Heath was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and one for fleeing from Maine State Police.

Contacted Monday night, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said he was unaware of the case involving Heath and Maine State Police.

News Center Maine said Rochester police obtained “credible information” earlier this month that Heath had been living in Rochester and had three firearms. Information given to police indicated that Heath had no intention of going to jail.

On Monday, Heath was pursued by officers before crashing his vehicle. He got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers before he was fatally shot. The Attorney General’s Office said a gun was found near Heath’s body.

