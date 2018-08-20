COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State trustees set a private meeting for Wednesday to talk about the future of Coach Urban Meyer as the university seeks to quickly move past a scandal that has consumed the football program for nearly a month.

Meyer has been the subject of an investigation into the handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach, Zach Smith.

The university said factfinders briefed the board Monday. The panel will convene in a public session Wednesday morning before going behind closed doors to discuss the next steps. The school president, Michael V. Drake, will have the final say on whether Meyer keeps his job or faces other consequences.

“(Monday’s) briefing is to ensure that board members are adequately prepared to discuss this matter at Wednesday’s meeting,” a school spokeswoman said in an email.

No timetable was given for final resolution of the matter, which has overshadowed the team’s preparation for the season that begins at home Sept. 1.

The trustees hired an outside law firm for $500,000 to do the investigation, which took two weeks.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against Smith, who was fired July 23 after his wife sought a protective order. Smith hasn’t been charged or convicted of abuse, but his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck in 2015.

Meyer has said he handled the accusations properly when he found out about them, but acknowledged he lied to reporters at first when he said he hadn’t heard of the incident. Ohio State put Meyer under investigation after Courtney Smith went public, giving a reporter text messages and pictures she traded with Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, in 2015.

ALABAMA BECAME the second team to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for three straight seasons. Alabama received 42 of 61 first-place votes.

No. 2 Clemson received 18 first-place votes. Georgia is No. 3 and Wisconsin fourth. The Badgers received one first-place vote. Ohio State was ranked fifth.

The preseason AP poll started in 1950 and since then only Oklahoma from 1985-87 had started No. 1 in three straight years.

The Southeastern Conference leads with six teams in the Top 25. The Big Ten is next with five., and the Big 12 and ACC each have four.

LOUISIANA STATE: The district attorney in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said a woman who had said receiver Drake Davis physically and psychologically abused her changed her statement.

The East Baton Rouge district attorney, Hillar Moore, said the women’s changed statement has “no effect on the facts in the case.” Evidence collected by police includes photos of bruises and a threatening text message.

LOUISVILLE: Tight ends coach Chris Klenakis was placed on administrative leave following his arrest on driving under the influence and other charges.

COLORADO STATE: Coach Mike Bobo remains hospitalized while doctors try to figure out why he has numbness in his feet and his coaching staff prepares for the opener against Hawaii this weekend.

THE CACTUS Bowl is now the Cheez-It Bowl after a multiyear title sponsorship deal. It will be played Dec. 26 in Phoenix.

MARYLAND: Members of the football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.

