SAN ANGELO, Texas — Doc Edwards, a major league catcher who went on to manage the Cleveland Indians for three seasons in the 1980s, has died. He was 81.

Edwards also managed the Maine Guides for two seasons – 1984 and ’85 – when they were the Triple-A farm team of the Indians and played at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach.

Edwards spent more than a half-century in baseball. He succeeded Pat Corrales as manager of Cleveland, where in 1962 he began his major league career as a player. He managed the Indians for the 1987-89 seasons, finishing with a record of 173-207. Earlier he was a coach for Cleveland, as well as Philadelphia and the New York Mets.

He played five years in the big leagues, mostly with Cleveland and Kansas City. He also played for the New York Yankees and Phillies. He batted .238 for his career with 15 home runs and 87 RBI.

Howard Rodney Edwards was born in Red Jacket, West Virginia. His nickname came from his time as a Navy medic.

WHITE SOX: Manager Rick Renteria was taken to a Minneapolis hospital after complaining of lightheadedness.

Renteria, 56, was at the ballpark when the issue arose. A team official said tests didn’t show any problems.

Bench coach Joe McEwing served as manager for Monday night’s one-game makeup in Minnesota before the teams travel to Chicago for a two-game series.

Renteria, who managed the Portland Sea Dogs in 2000 and 2001, is in his third season as the White Sox manager.

DODGERS: Closer Kenley Jansen was activated off the disabled list earlier than expected after being cleared by a cardiologist.

Jansen hasn’t pitched since Aug. 7 and was on the 10-day DL after being hospitalized for an irregular heartbeat Aug. 9 when the team was in Denver to play the Rockies.

Jansen was initially expected to miss about a month. He was previously treated for an irregular heartbeat in 2011 and 2012. He has said it’s likely he’ll need offseason surgery.

BRAVES: Atlanta promoted another 20-year-old from the minors, calling up right-hander Bryse Wilson to start at Pittsburgh.

Wilson became the third 20-year-old pitcher to start in his big league debut for Atlanta this season. Mike Soroka was 20 when he started May 1 against the Mets at New York and Koby Allard did it July 31 against Miami.

