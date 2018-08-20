A New Hampshire man has been accused by Maine forest rangers of dumping a large load of trash on a camp road in Fryeburg last week.

Forest Ranger Erik Ahlquist tweeted Monday that the man, whose name was not made public, was issued a summons and will appear in October in Bridgton District Court.

Ahlquist said the mess on Clay Road has been cleaned up, but the original photograph of the dump pile stirred up strong emotions. He posted before-and-after photographs on Twitter and Facebook

In the Maine Forest Rangers’ original post, one commenter wrote, “When we find the culprit we should make them pick up the trash and put it in their bedroom.”

