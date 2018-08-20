Scarborough police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday.
Paula Kane is believed to be driving a 2012 black Ford Focus bearing license plate 8356TD.
Anyone who knows Kane’s whereabouts or has seen her vehicle is asked to call the Scarborough Police Department at 883-6361.
Family members reported Kane missing after they expected her to be home but did not find her there, said Joseph Thornton, a Scarborough dispatcher.
Thornton said there is no indication that Kane is in danger.
-
Local & State
For orphaned moose at wildlife park, there's no going home again
-
Business
Inventor of wire mesh lobster traps dies at 88
-
Local & State
Saco bicyclist injured in hit-and-run is released from hospital
-
Cops & Courts
State police say death of man found in Presque Isle is suspicious
-
Business
Grants awarded to Maine small businesses to offset energy costs, spur growth