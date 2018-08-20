Scarborough police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday.

Paula Kane is believed to be driving a 2012 black Ford Focus bearing license plate 8356TD.

Paula Kane Courtesy of Scarborough Police Department

Anyone who knows Kane’s whereabouts or has seen her vehicle is asked to call the Scarborough Police Department at 883-6361.

Family members reported Kane missing after they expected her to be home but did not find her there, said Joseph Thornton, a Scarborough dispatcher.

Thornton said there is no indication that Kane is in danger.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: