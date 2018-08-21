The Atlanta Braves have parted ways with infielder Ryan Flaherty, designating him for assignment.

Flaherty, 32, a Portland native who starred at Deering High, was in his first season with the Braves after six years with the Balitmore Orioles. He was dropped from Atlanta’s 40-man roster to make room for pitcher Bryse Wilson, who made his major league debut Monday night with five scoreless innnings in a 1-0 win over Philadelphia.

Ryan Flaherty spend his first six major league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before joining the Atlanta Braves for the 2018 season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Flaherty got off to a torrid start this season, leading the National League with a .362 batting average on April 21. But his playing time dwindled by early May, and he was just 3 for 40 since June 1. Flaherty hit .222 with two home runs and 13 RBI with the Braves.

Share

< Previous

Next >