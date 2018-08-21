An article by Sun Journal reporter Lindsay Tice, recently published in the Press Herald, stated that Central Maine Health Care officials acknowledged the most recent physician turnover rate stands at 27.1 percent and that this is lower than rates in the previous two years.

Wow! I take that to mean that CMHC physician turnover in the past three years has totaled almost 100 percent – yikes! If that isn’t a red flag for the CMHC board to ask some tough questions of CEO Jeff Brickman and his leadership team, I don’t know what is.

Where are the Maine Hospital Association and hospital licensing and regulatory agencies on this? I’m not a hospital administrator, but even I understand that patient continuity of care and accepted standards of care should be considered when recommending system changes that could result in physician turnover. It sure doesn’t seem that those things were taken into account before implementing the changes in the CMHC system that have resulted in dangerously high physician turnover rates, and thousands of patients worried about their continuity of care.

And, all this is happening at the same time as the Press Herald reported last Thursday, “Maine is the 6th worst state in the nation for rise in overdose deaths.” I am very concerned about the hundreds of medication-assisted-treatment patients with an opioid use disorder in the Bridgton area who have lost or may lose their primary care physician. How their continuity of care is addressed could have literally life-altering effects for them, their families and their communities.

When I contacted CMHC to express my concern and ask about their plan to address this, I was told: “We are looking for external support to help and are aware of these patients’ needs, are keeping them in our headlights, and will keep you in the loop as plans develop.” So, no plan yet – I’m glad they are working on one!

Cathy Finck

president, Lakes Region Substance Abuse Coalition

Bridgton

