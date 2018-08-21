LIMINGTON — A 36-year-old Limington man was charged with domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest following a disturbance on Boothby Road in Limington on Monday night.

York County Sheriff’s deputies encountered a domestic dispute had turned physical when they arrived at the scene, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a statement.

The deputies investigated and determined that Richard Perkins was the primary aggressor and he was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic violence assault against his girlfriend, King said.

King said Perkins also was charged with violating bail conditions in connection with a prior charge.

He was taken to York County Jail and is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Wednesday.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

