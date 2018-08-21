CHICOPEE, Mass. — A woman from Maine died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Massachusetts highway Monday.
State police say a car, for reasons that remain under investigation, went out of control on Interstate 395 north in Chicopee just after 6 p.m. Monday and struck a pickup truck. The car crashed into a guardrail and the pickup rolled over.
A passenger in the car, a 32-year-old woman from Poland, Maine, was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.
No names were immediately released.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
