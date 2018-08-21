CHICOPEE, Mass. — A woman from Maine died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Massachusetts highway Monday.

State police say a car, for reasons that remain under investigation, went out of control on Interstate 395 north in Chicopee just after 6 p.m. Monday and struck a pickup truck. The car crashed into a guardrail and the pickup rolled over.

A passenger in the car, a 32-year-old woman from Poland, Maine, was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

No names were immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
poland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles