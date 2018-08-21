In what could be a pivotal moment in the fight over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is meeting with the nominee this morning in Washington.

Kavanaugh made his way through a gaggle of media and onlookers to Collins’ office in the Senate building this morning, in what is expected to be a two-hour long meeting. It is Kavanaugh’s first meeting with the centrist Republican.

Abortion rights activists have lobbied furiously against Kavanaugh, arguing he may overturn the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortions, and questions have also been raised about the nominee’s views on executive power and the Affordable Care Act.

Collins has said she remains undecided, saying she wanted to study his record, meet with Kavanaugh and listen to how he answers questions during the Senate confirmation hearings in September.

Collins is a rare pro-choice Republican in a Senate with a 51-49 Republican majority. Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, also a pro-choice Republican, are considered possible “no” votes on Kavanaugh, although neither has staked out a definitive position on Kavanaugh.

It may take only one Republican defection to sink the nomination, if all Democrats and left-leaning independents vote “no.” Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona has brain cancer and has not cast a Senate vote in months, leaving Republicans with a 50-49 majority heading into the fall midterm elections..

Collins has voted “yes” on Supreme Court nominees from Republican and Democratic administrations, including liberals Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan and conservatives John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

This story will be updated.

