PITTSBURGH — Dansby Swanson had two homers and four RBI, Kevin Gausman breezed through eight innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Swanson’s first homer gave the Braves a 2-0 lead in the fifth before he sent another two-run shot into nearly the same spot in the left-field bleachers, extending the lead to 5-0 in the seventh. Kurt Suzuki doubled down the left-field line, scoring Ozzie Albies from first for the third run. Tyler Flowers scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to make it 6-0.

Gausman (8-9) gave up four hits with five strikeouts and two walks, helping the NL East-leading Braves take the first two legs of the three-game series.

Ivan Nova (7-8) allowed Swanson’s first home run after retiring his initial 10 batters, including the first nine on 29 pitches. Ender Inciarte singled to center for Atlanta’s first hit with one out in the fourth.

Nova got through six innings on 78 pitches (51 strikes), but was removed when Josh Harrison pinch hit with one out and the Pirates trailing 2-0 in the sixth. He allowed two runs and four hits with four strikeouts.

Harrison singled and the Pirates eventually loaded the bases with two outs, but Gausman got out of the jam when Josh Bell grounded out to short.

Gregory Polanco led off the ninth with a home run off Chad Sobotka for Pittsburgh’s run.

The Pirates had allowed one run in each of their previous five games, but were 2-3 during that stretch.

METS 6, GIANTS 3: Rookie Jeff McNeil went 4 for 4 and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the Mets over San Francisco at New York.

McNeil equaled his career high by getting four hits for the second time since making his major league debut last month. Michael Conforto homered and drove in four runs.

Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer for the Giants, who fell to 3-5 on an 11-game trip – they’ve scored two runs or fewer five times. Longoria’s drive was San Francisco’s first homer since Andrew McCutchen connected last Wednesday.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 2: Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit back-to-back home runs, Aledmys Diaz and Billy McKinney also connected, and Toronto improved to 9-0 at home against the struggling Orioles.

Blue Jays right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-6) pitched seven innings to snap a 15-start winless streak, earning his first victory since May 25 at Philadelphia. Gaviglio allowed two runs and six hits.

Smoak and Morales chased right-hander Dylan Bundy with solo blasts two pitches apart in the fifth. Smoak’s homer was his team-high 19th. Morales, who homered twice in Monday’s 5-3 win, has hit four home runs in his past three games, giving him 17 on the season.

One out later, McKinney took Ryan Meisinger deep for his first career homer, giving the Blue Jays their first three-homer inning since Aug. 23, 2017 against Tampa Bay.

RAYS 4, ROYALS 1: Blake Snell helped Tampa Bay match a team record with 27 consecutive shutout innings and the Rays beat Kansas City at St. Petersburg, Florida.

The scoreless stretch ended when Snell (15-5) allowed a fifth-inning solo homer to Ryan O’Hearn. Snell struck out 11 and gave up four hits in six innings. The left-hander has 13 straight home starts of allowing one earned run or fewer, the longest stretch in the majors since 1913, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 2, CUBS 1: Jordan Zimmermann pitched six effective innings, Victor Martinez had three hits and host Detroit beat the slumping Cubs.

Zimmermann (6-5) allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one, continuing Chicago’s misery. Drew VerHagen, Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene combined for three innings of one-hit relief, closing out Detroit’s second win in seven games.

The NL Central-leading Cubs were held to one run via homer for the fifth straight game, dropping the last three in the offensive slide.

