A Kennebunkport resident and a game warden were bitten by a rabid raccoon that the resident had illegally housed.

Police said the game warden was bitten as he tried to remove the wild animal from a house in town. The resident, who police did not name, had taken in the injured animal illegally.

It was the first confirmed case of rabies in Kennebunkport this year, police said. The game warden and resident are both undergoing treatment for rabies.

Police said in a Facebook post that wild animals should be left alone outside. The Maine Warden Service should be contacted when wild animals appear injured or have become a nuisance, police said.

The attack in Kennebunk follows a number of high-profile rabies incidents this year in Brunswick, where seven people have been bitten by rabid animals.

