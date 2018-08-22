BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit two solo homers, Andrew Benintendi had a three-run double to cap a big fourth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 10-4 on Wednesday night to halt their three-game losing streak.

Mitch Moreland added a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who lost the previous two nights in a matchup of AL division leaders.

East-leading Boston, which owns the majors’ best record, is the only team without a four-game losing streak this season.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of two-run homers in his first game off the disabled list for Central-leading Cleveland. The Indians are 17-5 since July 1.

Matt Barnes (5-3) pitched a hitless inning of relief and was credited with the victory after starter Brian Johnson was pulled with the Red Sox leading and one out in the fifth. Johnson gave up three runs.

Carlos Carrasco (15-7) was tagged for six runs, five earned, in 32/3 innings.

Bogaerts tied it 2-all in the fourth by hitting his first shot completely out of Fenway Park over the Green Monster. The Red Sox took the lead with three singles on Carrasco’s next three pitches; Ian Kinsler, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart’s RBI hit.

Following a walk to Mookie Betts, Benintendi sliced his liner down the left-field line, making it 6-2.

Moreland’s homer made it 8-4. Bogaerts hit his second one in the seventh.

Sidelined since Aug. 12 with a right wrist contusion, Encarnacion hit the third pitch he saw into the last row of Monster seats in the first. His second was a drive off a billboard above the Monster.

Carrasco had been on a roll, going 7-1 with a 1.73 ERA since coming off the disabled list July 6, but he fell to 1-3 with a 7.47 ERA in his career against Boston.

NOTES: Boston’s J.D. Martinez raised his major league-leading RBI total to 108 with two RBI singles. … Manager Alex Cora said C Christian Vazquez (DL, fractured right pinkie) might catch LHP Eduardo Rodriguez’s next rehab start on Monday at Double-A Portland.

