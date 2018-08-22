The great bell caper began late last year, when the icy waters off the Maine coast would give all but the most determined thief reason to stay on dry land.

Through winter, spring and summer, the buoy bandits have picked off their targets: the heavy metal bells and gongs that sound through fog and sleet and wind to help mariners avoid dangerous waters or guide them to safety.

This month, they struck again.

Since December, nine of the bells or gongs that dangle from some of the dozens of United States Coast Guard buoys along Maine’s craggy coast have been swiped by an enterprising thief or thieves.

Although Maine has scores of navigational aids and only nine buoys have been targeted so far, Coast Guard officials say the situation puts mariners who depend on the buoys for emergency navigation at risk. They’re offering a potentially hefty reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“These thefts not only reduce the reliability of our aids-to-navigation system and put lives at risk, but they also create a burden and expense to the taxpayer for the buoy tenders and crews responsible for maintaining the aids,” said Lt. Matthew Odom, chief of the Waterways Management Division for Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, said in a statement.

By federal law, anyone who steals a navigational aid could be liable for up to $25,000 per day in penalties per buoy, or up to one year in prison.

The statute also lays out paremeters for the reward, which can total up to half of the fines levied against the perpetrator.

So far the thefts have perplexed the Coast Guard and locals alike, who think the items are being resold at nautical stores or at scrap yards.

Matt Ripley, the harbor master in Rockland, can’t imagine why someone would steal such an important piece.

“It’s like stealing a stop sign,” Ripley said. “You’d think that most professional mariners, it wouldn’t occur to them to steal a bell or another navigational aid, but it happens, obviously.”

The thefts have exacted a heavy price.

So far, the Coast Guard has spent roughly $29,000 for new gongs and bells, and an unknown additional amount of time and labor to fix and replace the equipment, said Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Pete Fransson.

Whoever is pilfering these devices might also be using heavy equipment.

Each bell that’s been stolen weighs in at a portly 225 pounds. The gongs, which resemble three thick beveled dinner plates stacked upside down on top of each other, weigh even more, at 371 pounds.

Together, the stolen merchandise weighs a combined 2,755 pounds, beyond what someone could easily cart away in their weekend skiff.

So how much can a buoy bell really be worth?

Depending on the global market for copper, the answer could be a lot.

United States Coast Guard regulations require the devices be made of a copper-silicone alloy. Some formulations are known for their high resistance to corrosion, making them suitable candidates for the onslaught of salt spray that buoys must stand up to.

Justin Lerman, whose family has owned E. Perry Iron and Metal for four generations, said that right now silicon bronze—which is among the same family of copper alloys as the bells and gongs—brings roughly $1.50 per pound, making the nearly 1.5 ton haul of Coast Guard property worth more than $4,000.

Anyone with information regarding the missing signaling devices is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center at 767-0303.

