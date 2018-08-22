Gov. Paul LePage has sent a letter to Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling explaining why his proposal to allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections would violate state law.

LePage pointed to several statutes, including a law that specifies the criteria for registering and voting in an election in Maine, with the first criteria being “the person must be a citizen of the United States.” The governor said other laws stipulate that Portland can’t exempt local elections from these criteria by amending the city charter.

LePage also took a swipe at the man the governor once said would be better for Portland than former Mayor Michael Brennan and who traveled to Augusta after being elected to talk policy over a steak dinner.

“Rather than pursue yet another politically correct boondoggle in his constant attempts to attract media attention, I asked Mayor Strimling to focus on real issues where municipalities and the state can work to prevent people from getting hurt,” LePage said in his weekly radio address.

He added: “There’s a clear path to earning the right to vote: become a citizen. The right to vote is a major and compelling incentive to become a citizen. Our laws should further this incentive, not remove it.”

Strimling couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Portland has led two unsuccessful efforts to extend voting rights to noncitizens — a statewide bill in 2009 that would enabled municipalities to extend voting rights failed as did a subsequent citywide referendum in 2010.

Strimling put the idea back on the city’s radar in 2017. In July, he and Ali proposed a charter amendment to put to voters this fall. But after more than a two hour public hearing, the proposal was referred to a committee, because it apparently lacked the five votes to pass.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project raised concerns about unintended consequences of extending voting rights, including the need to create a separate voter file for noncitizens, who would still be barred from voting in state and federal elections.

