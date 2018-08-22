The Maine Cancer Foundation is awarding a total of $50,000 in grant funding to six hospice programs throughout the state to increase hospice services available to Maine cancer patients, their caretakers, family and friends.

The foundation said Wednesday that the grants are the first awards drawn from its John T. Gorman Fund, established in May as a collaborative grant-making asset to meet goals it shares with the John T. Gorman Foundation. Gorman is the late grandson of L.L. Bean who established the Portland-based Gorman Foundation to help disadvantaged Mainers.

The selected grantees are volunteer-driven programs spanning much of the state, providing critical support services to underserved locations, the cancer foundation said. The six programs will use the allotted funds for general operating support.

The grant recipients are

• Down East Hospice Volunteers of Washington County ($8,300);

• Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County ($5,000);

• Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County ($6,700);

• Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County ($10,000);

• Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area ($10,000);

• Pine Tree Hospice of Piscataquis, Somerset and Penobscot Counties ($10,000).

