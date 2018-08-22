Maine experienced solid gains in both median price and sales volume for existing single-family homes in July.

Maine Listings reported Wednesday that 1,864 homes changed hands – an increase of 9.7 percent from the same period a year earlier – and the median sale price jumped by 9.2 percent to $225,000. The median indicates that half of the homes were sold for more money and half sold for less.

“For-sale inventory is coming onto the market, but statewide we’re seeing 12 percent fewer homes for sale than a year ago.” said Kim Gleason, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and broker/owner of McAllister Real Estate in Hallowell. “Pricing is related to these market forces; home prices continue to rise, which is an advantage for current homeowners looking to build equity, but rising prices can become an obstacle for first-time buyers. In some Maine markets, price gains are outpacing income growth because of consistently low for-sale inventory levels.”

For the three-month period ending July 31, statewide home sales volume increased by 3.7 percent in Maine compared with the same period of 2017.

The median sale price for the three-month period increased by 9.8 percent compared with a year earlier to $225,000.

The biggest increase in home sales for the three-month period was in Piscataquis County, where sales increased by 31.6 percent from a year earlier to 100 sales. The biggest sales decrease was in Waldo County, where sales decreased by 5.8 percent to 130 sales.

The biggest increase in median sale price for the three-month period was in Lincoln County, where the median increased by 19.5 percent from a year earlier to $239,000. The biggest price decrease was in Washington County, where the median was down by 6.8 percent to $110,000 from the same three-month period of 2017.

In Cumberland County, home sales increased by 3 percent for the three-month period compared with a year earlier, while the median sale price increased by 8.5 percent to $320,000.

Nationally, home sales dipped by 1.2 percent in July from a year earlier, while the median sale price increased by 4.6 percent to $272,300, according to data released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors. The regional Northeast experienced a 1.5 percent decrease in sales, while the regional median price jumped by 6.8 percent to $309,700, it said.

