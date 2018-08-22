Multiple crashes caused traffic delays on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough on Wednesday.

The Maine Turnpike Authority posted an alert at 11:35 a.m. about a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes between the Saco and Scarborough exits.

It posted an update at 11:45 a.m. saying “there are now multiple crashes with traffic delays.”

The accidents were cleared about an hour later and the Turnpike Authority lifted its travel alert at 12:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

