The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-way contract with 21-year-old P.J. Dozier.

Dozier, a 6-foot-7 combo guard, was on a two-way contract in 2017-18 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He got into only two NBA games, spending most of his season with Oklahoma City of the G League.

Dozier finished the G League season averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range. He played two seasons at University of South Carolina before heading to the NBA, and signed with the Thunder as an undrafted free agent during the summer of 2017.

Dozier brings Boston to the maximum of two two-way players. The Celtics signed another guard, Walt Lemon Jr., to a two-way deal earlier this summer. Two-way players can be on the NBA roster for up to 45 days before teams either have to guarantee their contracts or release them. They spend the rest of their time in the G League.

The Celtics already have 15 guaranteed contracts. Teams can have up to 20 players during the offseason and in training camp.

LARRY BIRD and Bill Russell will introduce a couple inductees at the 2018 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductions.

Bird will present Dino Radja, who played his entire four-year NBA career with the Celtics, while Russell will present Rick Welts, currently CEO of the Golden State Warriors.

LAMAR ODOM knows he’s lucky to be alive.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle,” the former Lakers and Clippers player said. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma.”

In October 2015, Odom spent several days in a coma after binging on cocaine, alcohol and an herbal sexual stimulant at a Nevada brothel.

“It’s a good day to be alive considering the alternative,” said Odom, who spent all but two of his 14 NBA seasons with one of the two Los Angeles teams, winning a pair of NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

