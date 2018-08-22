A Massachusetts man killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash on the Maine Turnpike was on his way to work in the Saco area, according to Maine State Police. Uriel Vasquez, 19, of Brockton died after the car in which he was a passenger hit a median guardrail, traveled across three lanes and slammed into a group of trees on the side of the turnpike around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wells-Ogunquit town line.
The driver of the car, 54-year-old Gabino Ortiz of Brockton, is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for non-life threatening injuries.
The two men, who were working as dry wallers, were headed to job site in the Saco area, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Troopers cited Ortiz for driving without a license. McCausland said the York County District Attorney’s Office will review the crash report once it is complete.
