A box truck carrying live lobsters overturned and spilled its contents on Route 1 late Wednesday morning, backing up up traffic for hours as crews worked to clean up the crustaceans.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said the crash was reported at 11:26 a.m. just beyond the northbound Cook’s Corner ramp.

The truck belonged to Cozy Harbor Seafood of Portland and was driven by 39-year-old Jose Albino-Horrach of South Portland.

Garrepy said Albino-Horrach had entered Route 1 northbound from Cook’s Corner, “and then for some unknown reason at this point in the investigation, he drifted off onto the right shoulder, down the embankment and rolled the truck over.”

The cargo box was broken open and there were crates of lobster both inside the box and outside on the ground. The truck was carrying approximately 60 to 70 crates of the shellfish.

Garrepy said the driver had minor injuries and was taken to Mid Coast Hospital for evaluation.

Police and fire on scene helped lug all the crates up to the side of the roadway. Cozy Harbor Seafood’s owners responded to the crash and planned to send another truck to retrieved the seafood. Unfortunately, Garrepy said he was told the lobster can’t be eaten now because of the length of time it was unrefrigerated and exposed to fresh water in the form of pouring rain.

Garrepy didn’t anticipate any charges but the crash remains under investigation.

