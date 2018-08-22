SEATTLE — Martin Maldonado and Tyler White each homered and had three hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Maldonado had three RBI and White had two. The Astros led 9-1 before the Mariners got one back in the fifth and added five more in the sixth.

Charlie Morton (13-3) got the win despite allowing six runs before leaving the game with no one out in the sixth.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth to earn his 10th save and first as an Astro.

Oakland’s 4-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday gives the Astros a one-game lead in the AL West.

RANGERS 4, ATHLETICS 2: Mike Minor pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball to get his fourth straight win, Joey Gallo hit his 33rd homer and visiting Texas snapped out of its offensive slump to avoid a three-game sweep.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 3: Brandon Lowe and Mallex Smith drove in two runs each, and host Tampa Bay moved five games over .500 for the first time this season.

WHITE SOX 7, TWINS 3: Adam Engel broke a tie with a two-run homer in a five-run fifth, Carlos Rodon continued his torrid stretch with six strong innings and Chicago won at home.

Nicky Delmonico and Tim Anderson also homered off Twins starter Kyle Gibson (7-10).

Chicago won for the sixth time in eight games.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 0: Kendrys Morales homered for the fourth consecutive game, Thomas Pannone and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and Toronto won at home.

Devon Travis had a three-run shot in the eighth as the Blue Jays blew open the game with a five-run outburst against Miguel Castro, who uncorked three wild pitches and didn’t retire any of the five batters he faced.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, REDS 0: Rookie Freddy Peralta tossed seven scoreless innings and drove in a run with his first career hit, combining with two relievers on a five-hitter to lead Milwaukee past visiting Cincinnati.

METS 5, GIANTS 3: Todd Frazier homered and hit an RBI double, Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and New York beat visiting San Francisco.

Dominic Smith and Jose Bautista also went deep for New York. Jeff McNeil singled his first two times up to set a Mets rookie record with a hit in eight consecutive at-bats.

BRAVES 2, PIRATES 1: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit another leadoff home run and Freddie Freeman had a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to lift Julio Teheran and Atlanta at Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

Acuna hit the fifth pitch out to right-center off Trevor Williams. It was the rookie’s 21st homer and sixth leading off the first inning, including four in the last two weeks.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 9, YANKEES 3: Miami scored five runs in the sixth inning off Lance Lynn to beat visiting New York.

The Yankees managed only one extra-base hit against five pitchers.

