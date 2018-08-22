Westbrook police are asking the public to help locate a teenager who is believed to have run away from home on Monday.
Bridget Kelley, 16, was last seen wearing jeans and a burgundy zip-up sweatshirt, police said.
“Her parents really want her home,” said Westbrook Police Capt. Sean Lally.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they should call police at 854-0644.
