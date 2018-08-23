A Gorham man with a history of escaping from authorities has eluded police once again, this time by jumping out of a moving vehicle in the Somerset County town of Caratunk, police said.

A deputy with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office had attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Corey W. Paradise, 45, on Monday on Canada Road, or U.S. Route 201, in Moscow, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

Corey W. Paradise

When he refused to stop, the deputy followed Paradise to Main Street in Caratunk, where he jumped out of the car and fled on foot, the post said.

Earlier this month, Paradise jumped out a window at a construction site in York after officers had used Taser stun guns on him. He fled barefoot into a nearby wooded area in the midst of a thunderstorm.

The sheriff’s office said information has been received that Paradise was spotted walking south Tuesday morning on Carry Pond Road, about 3 miles north of Pleasant Ridge Plantation.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan shorts and camouflage Crocs.

Paradise is the subject of multiple outstanding arrest warrants and is wanted by Somerset County on multiple charges stemming from a burglary.

In addition to the incident earlier this month, Paradise also led Scarborough police on a long, bizarre car chase that at times involved unusually slow speeds and ended with him being found hiding under a porch in 2014.

He has ties to the Jackman, Scarborough and Gorham areas.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Somerset County Regional Communications Center at 474-6386.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

