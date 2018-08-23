In November, I will cast my vote for Democrat Kelcy Greer McNamara to represent me in the Maine House for District 21.

Kelcy has my support because she is an effective leader and an incredibly hard worker. She is exceptional at collaborating with others, which is clear when one views her professional career, and it is certainly evident in her current campaign. She has enlisted support from many community groups and held listening sessions to hear concerns and to share a vision.

She is skilled at building consensus among diverse groups and convincing others of the importance of working together for the common good. I love how Kelcy approaches things with an open mind and is always respectful of all views and backgrounds.

It has been nearly 20 years since I first met Kelcy and her parents. They are an inspiring family. We live in a diverse and rural district, and we have much to accomplish together.

Known for persevering and not permitting setbacks to derail important initiatives, Kelcy is exactly who I want working on my behalf for better health care for all, improving public education and working to preserve our beautiful, precious environment. Her optimism and enthusiasm and her deep roots here in Maine will serve her well in collaborating and sharing our voice in Augusta.

Please join me in supporting Kelcy Greer McNamara (kelcygreermcnamara.com/) on Nov. 6 for Maine House in District 21.

Grace S. Jacobs

Shapleigh

