Sen. Susan Collins must stay true to her word to her constituents, her country, to the millions of women who are depending on her to maintain our freedom of choice and, most of all, to herself.
Collins told us she would never vote for a Supreme Court justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Brett Kavanaugh will. She told us that she believed that no one, not even the president, is above the law, but clearly that is not what Kavanaugh believes. She told us that she supports the Affordable Care Act, and Mainers are desperate to remain on the affordable insurance that law provided, but Kavanaugh would abolish it.
I urge Sen. Collins to stand up for the millions of Americans who are counting on her and vote “no” on Kavanaugh. Be a hero. Save our democracy.
Selva Millheiser
Naples
