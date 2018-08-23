FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cordarrelle Patterson’s self-assessment is brief and to the point.

“I’m a playmaker, man,” the Patriots’ wide receiver-kickoff returner said. “Like I’ve said before, I make plays. That’s what I do. I’ve been doing it my whole life and every time I get the ball in my hands I feel like I need to make a play for my team, so I just need to go out there when the ball’s not in my hands doing the little things that I need to work on.”

A first-round pick (29th overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, Foxborough already marks the third stop in his NFL career.

Patterson spent the first four seasons in Minnesota, but after signing with Oakland as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017 the Raiders, with Jon Gruden succeeding Jack Del Rio as coach, were willing to move him.

To be sure, to this point Patterson’s production has been a bit enigmatic – a legitimate speed burner with moves to match, his 30.2-yard kickoff return average is second in league history only to Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers’ 30.6 (and he’s returned five for touchdowns) and he’s averaged 10.3 yards and scored six TDs on 44 carries (with four touchdown runs of 40 yards or more), but he’s averaged just 10.0 per catch with only seven TDs on 163 receptions.

On the one hand, Patterson has led the league in kickoff-return average three times and gone to the Pro Bowl twice in that role. On the other hand, his 469 yards in receptions as a rookie five years ago still stand as his career high and his 11.6-yard average per catch the following season was his best.

Poor route running has been an oft-heard knock against Patterson in the past.

Acquired in an offseason trade that involved draft picks (the Patriots sent the Raiders a fifth-rounder, receiving Patterson and a sixth-round choice in return), the 6-foot-2, 228-pounder believes the onus is on him as he transitions to New England.

“Who wouldn’t want to be in this situation?” Patterson asked. “It’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity for me to go show them I’m worth it. I got traded here so I need to go out each and every week and show them I can get better. … So every chance I need to show them that I’m really worth it.”

COWBOYS: George Andrie, the former Dallas defensive end who scored a touchdown in the Ice Bowl game against Green Bay in 1967, has died. He was 78.

Andrie died Tuesday at his home in Woodway, Texas. Andrie’s family has said he suffered from dementia.

BILLS: The Bills placed linebacker Keenan Robinson on the reserve/retired list.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier characterized Robinson’s decision as personal, adding he has a lot of respect for him as a person and player.

RAIDERS: The Raiders signed veteran free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and cut 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu to make room.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played 153 games over 10 seasons with Arizona, Philadelphia, Denver and the past four years with the Giants.

HALL OF FAME: Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen were nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as contributors to the game.

Currently a consultant to the NFL and one of the key figures in the staging of the draft, Brandt was one of the key contributors to the building of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bowlen, the longtime owner of the Denver Broncos, is the only owner in NFL history with 300 overall victories during his first 30 seasons. Under his leadership, the Broncos had a sensational run of success, winning three Super Bowls and seven conference titles.

LIONS-49ERS: The Lions bolstered their depth at linebacker by acquiring Eli Harold in a trade with San Francisco.

Detroit gave the 49ers a draft pick, which was not disclosed, in exchange for Harold. The Lions made room for him by waiving defensive lineman JoJo Wicker.

STEELERS: The Steelers and Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell agreed to a new five-year contract that will keep him in black and gold through the 2022 season.

