AUGUSTA — Police are investigating at the scene where a body was found Thursday afternoon on Weeks Mills Road.

“Detectives from the Augusta Police Department were following up leads on a missing person case and during the course of the investigation Detectives located an unidentified body,” Augusta police said in a news release sent about 8:30 p.m.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit van was on the scene, which is close to the intersection with North Belfast Avenue, also called Route 3, in the northeast section of the city.

The area is heavily wooded, and yellow tape cordons off a section of the forest close to the road.

A state trooper at the scene about 7:30 p.m. Thursday said he had no information about the body and would not say whether it was an adult or a child, or whether it was a possible suicide case.

Police said in the release the identity of the deceased person was not yet known.

By 8 p.m. the state police van was gone from the scene.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: