A record number of any-deer permits were unanimously approved Thursday by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Advisory Council, by a vote of 9-0.

This fall there will be 84,745 issued, with most going to hunters who apply in the southern and central parts of the state. The total is a 28 percent increase over permits issued last year, and the most since any-deer permits were first issued in 1986.

From 2002 to 2005, there were more than 70,000 any-deer permits allocated annually, but there has never been more than 80,000 issued.

The projected doe harvest was not reached last fall in all but six of the state’s wildlife management districts, according to IFW. State biologists projected a doe harvest of 7,114 in 2017 but the actual reported doe harvest was 5,950

The proposed increase in permits is a result of the goals and objectives set by the public in the state’s big-game management plan, which was recently revised.

The deadline to apply for an any-deer permits has passed. Winners in the any-deer permit lottery will be announced Sept. 7.

Share

< Previous

Next >