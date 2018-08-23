NEW YORK — An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple on Aug. 31.

Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin, according to Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76.

