A quick note to all those folks who write in, lambasting the Portland Press Herald as a biased liberal rag: Did you read the Aug. 16 edition? This page contained two letters from the right side of the aisle: one urging the swift confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and another decrying “outside interest” in Maine’s referendum process.

Well, Kavanaugh should get the same speedy hearing that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Merrick Garland. And, as far as outside influence and money go, that’s a two-way street, which both sides drive.

To paraphrase Claude Rains’ character from “Casablanca”: I’m shocked – shocked! – that outside money is involved. Would you like to put a casino in my town, Mr. Scott?

Randy Wakefield

Portland

