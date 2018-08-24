I am pleased that the press has finally taken the bully on. As a lifelong Republican, I am no fan of Donald J. Trump. However, I would hope that the press, and more so MSNBC, CNN and Fox, will accept their culpability for their incessant reporting on the president.

I have found a few news outlets that report the news, and some even separate fact from opinion. (Remember when Time or Newsweek – I forget which one – touted its commitment to separating fact from opinion?) And as important as it is, there needs to be some balance. Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC (the only person I can stand to watch on MSNBC) has a one-minute shout-out to good news at the end of her show each morning. One minute is not enough, but it is better than nothing.

DJT has been winning this war of words, and the press and media have been led like lambs to the slaughter through their poorly crafted manner of handling his ranting. Yes, it feels like an oligarchy, and I could not agree more that it seems plausible given his base. Sometimes fighting fire with fire is not the best alternative. Sometimes you need to smother it – as with a foam fire extinguisher – to subdue it.

I will leave it to the intelligent, creative minds of the press and media to determine an effective strategy to regain your credibility and put the little king in his place – but if you keep doin’ what you’ve been doin’, you’re gonna keep gettin’ what you (and we) have been gettin’.

George Cookman

Harpswell

