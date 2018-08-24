A recent letter stated that there is no Back Bay in Portland (Aug. 17). I beg to differ.

As a child, I lived in the Bayside neighborhood, very close to Back Bay. Ask anyone who grew up on Munjoy Hill, and those of us who were at the bottom of the Hill. We knew it as “Back Bay.”

If memory serves me right, the Back Cove controversy was raised during the 1980s by people “from away.” The books and maps may differ, but for those of us who lived there, it was “Bayside” and “Back Bay.”

Shirley Penrod

Portland

