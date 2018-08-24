2,300
Total acres, with 19 miles of trails, conserved throughout town by the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust (www.kporttrust.org) since its formation in 1973.
‘To Our Soldiers and Sailors’
The town’s Civil War monument, an eagle on a granite pediment, was designed by resident artist Abbott Graves and dedicated on May 31, 1909. The longstanding Memorial Day Parade tradition began soon after. (Town of Kennebunkport)
22
The number of beers rotating on tap at Alisson’s Restaurant. Maine microbrews include Alisson’s Family Jeans, the house IPA. (alissons.com)
Double feature
Two libraries serve Kennebunkport’s residents and visitors: The Louis T. Graves Memorial Library in the Port Village, and the Cape Porpoise Library in Cape Porpoise.
65 this year
Nunan’s Lobster Hut (“we catch’em, we cook’em, we crack’em, you eat’em”) has been offering great “lobster dinners in the rough” since 1953. (nunanslobsterhut.com)
Beautiful beaches
Colony Beach has sandy and rocky frontage and does not require a parking pass, but spaces are limited. Goose Rocks has almost three miles of gorgeous sandy beach and requires a (seasonal) parking pass.
52
The approximate number of miles of road in town designed to be enjoyed by cyclists, runners and walkers. (Town of Kennebunkport)
$8.76
The per-thousand valuation (here, for tax year 2018-2019) is consistently low for York County and a testament to Kennebunkport’s elected officials, town office staff and department heads.
Numberless
The volunteering opportunities. The Kennebunk, Kennebunkport & Arundel Chamber of Commerce notes on its website: “A strong sense of community and volunteerism is the fabric of Kennebunkport.” (www.gokennebunks.com)

On the Market in and around Kennebunkport

Related Stories
Latest Articles