- 2,300
- Total acres, with 19 miles of trails, conserved throughout town by the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust (www.kporttrust.org) since its formation in 1973.
- ‘To Our Soldiers and Sailors’
- The town’s Civil War monument, an eagle on a granite pediment, was designed by resident artist Abbott Graves and dedicated on May 31, 1909. The longstanding Memorial Day Parade tradition began soon after. (Town of Kennebunkport)
- 22
- The number of beers rotating on tap at Alisson’s Restaurant. Maine microbrews include Alisson’s Family Jeans, the house IPA. (alissons.com)
- Double feature
- Two libraries serve Kennebunkport’s residents and visitors: The Louis T. Graves Memorial Library in the Port Village, and the Cape Porpoise Library in Cape Porpoise.
- 65 this year
- Nunan’s Lobster Hut (“we catch’em, we cook’em, we crack’em, you eat’em”) has been offering great “lobster dinners in the rough” since 1953. (nunanslobsterhut.com)
- Beautiful beaches
- Colony Beach has sandy and rocky frontage and does not require a parking pass, but spaces are limited. Goose Rocks has almost three miles of gorgeous sandy beach and requires a (seasonal) parking pass.
- 52
- The approximate number of miles of road in town designed to be enjoyed by cyclists, runners and walkers. (Town of Kennebunkport)
- $8.76
- The per-thousand valuation (here, for tax year 2018-2019) is consistently low for York County and a testament to Kennebunkport’s elected officials, town office staff and department heads.
- Numberless
- The volunteering opportunities. The Kennebunk, Kennebunkport & Arundel Chamber of Commerce notes on its website: “A strong sense of community and volunteerism is the fabric of Kennebunkport.” (www.gokennebunks.com)
On the Market in and around Kennebunkport
