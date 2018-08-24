Maine Places to Love

Maine Places to Love: Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport embodies the qualities that make the coast of Maine so desirable, whether to live in or to visit. It’s a small town (pop. 3,585 in 2016) of wonderful character and great community spirit; is recognized worldwide as the home of two presidents; and is renowned for the beauty of an oceanfront setting that includes fine sand beaches, historic inns, and the classic fishing village of Cape Porpoise.