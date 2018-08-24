Matt Harvey won’t be helping a team chase down a playoff spot.

The ex-Met is stuck in Cincinnati for the rest of the season after the Reds failed to swing a deal with the Brewers.

Milwaukee, very much in the hunt for the NL Central crown or the consolation prize of a wild-card spot, had claimed the righty on revocable waivers Wednesday. The two teams then had 48 hours to negotiate a trade, which didn’t happen.

“We made an organizational decision and we couldn’t come to an agreement that made sense for us,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We felt that it made more sense to keep him and gain positive momentum for our club through the end of this season and heading into next season.”

Krall added that Harvey has been a “positive influence” on the last-place Reds (56-72).

Harvey’ was traded to the Reds from the Mets on May 8 for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash. He had been the subject of much trade speculation leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

WHITE SOX: Manager Rick Renteria returned to the dugout Friday night.

Renteria missed four games after experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota, but doctors cleared him to return for Chicago’s game at Detroit, and he was in the dugout while at the beginning of the game.

RANGERS: Pitcher Bartolo Colon was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lower back.

The 45-year-old Colon is 7-11 with a 5.45 ERA. He was scratched from a start last Sunday against the Angels because of back stiffness. The right-hander pitched Monday at Oakland and was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in five innings.

YANKEES: Aroldis Chapman won’t be returning after the minimum 10 days expire on his DL stint, with Manager Aaron Boone saying the closer will “be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.”

Chapman was placed on the DL Wednesday with left knee tendinitis, a condition the closer pitched with most of the season but became untenable during his outing Tuesday against the Marlins. After six pitches, the left-hander signaled to the dugout he needed to come out.

Boone said Chapman, who is 31 for 33 in save chances this season with a 2.11 ERA, was evaluated by the team doctor Friday and received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

BREWERS: The team demoted ex-closer and 2017 All-Star Corey Knebel to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday to work on his mechanics.

It’s been a dramatic fall this season for Knebel, who until late July was Milwaukee’s closer.

The right-hander has a 7.24 ERA since the All-Star break that has raised his season ERA to 5.08. In his last seven appearances, Knebel is 0-2 with an 11.37 ERA.

“This isn’t really a demotion. It’s a break,” general manager David Stearns said. “Allow him some time to really work on some things in bullpen sessions. It’s really tough for active relief pitchers at the major league level to do that during the normal course of a season because they need to pitch in games every single night.”

The Brewers also reinstated right-hander Joakim Soria from the 10-day disabled list before Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Soria had been dealing with a right adductor strain. He was obtained in a trade with the White Sox on July 26.

Last season, Knebel had a 1.78 ERA and 39 saves in 76 appearances.

