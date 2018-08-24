BASEBALL

The Boston Red Sox promoted third baseman Michael Chavis from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Chavis, 23, the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system, batted .303 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 33 games with the Sea Dogs this summer. He was suspended for the first 80 games of the season after testing positive for steroids.

The Red Sox first-round draft pick in 2014, Chavis had a breakout season last year, hitting a combined .282 with 31 homers between Class A Salem and Portland.

He is the only Boston minor leaguer listed by mlb.com among the top 100 prospects (98th).

• Josh Taylor issued a bases-loaded one-out walk to Malquin Canelo in the bottom of the 10th, giving the Fightin Phils a 5-4 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs at Reading, Pennsylvania.

Austin Listi led Reading back from a 3-0 deficit, driving home three runs as the Fightin Phils scored twice in each of the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game at 4-4.

Esteban Quiroz had a pair of RBI for Portland.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Samantha Wagg scored three consecutive goals over a 13-minute span to lead UMaine past Holy Cross 9-1 in a mutual opener in Orono.

The Black Bears were leading 2-1 halfway through the first half when Wagg took control and put Maine ahead 5-1 by the break.

Libby Riedl scored a pair of goals for the Black Bears.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nicole Sasso scored for Maine (0-1-1), and Nicole Bailey for Marist (0-1-1), as the teams played to a 1-1 tie in Burlington, Vermont.

Sasso put the Black Bears ahead 1-0 9:48 into the game, sending home a body shot on the rebound of Alexa Svennson’s shot. However, Bailey tied the match in the second half.

FOOTBALL: Amid withering criticism of his failing to more directly address domestic abuse issues at a news conference earlier this week, suspended Ohio State coach Urban Meyer issued an apology to the ex-wife of a former assistant coach who was suspected of abusing her.

Meyer, who is serving a three-game suspension for his handling of abuse allegations and other misdeeds from former receivers coach Zach Smith, was criticized because he declined to address Courtney Smith during a question-and-answer session with reporters on Wednesday night.

TENNIS

CONNECTICUT OPEN: Carla Suarez Navarro will play for the championship, despite completing just one full match this week and playing less than four sets at New Haven, Connecticut.

The 29-year-old Spaniard advanced when Monica Puig of Puerto Rico retired during their first set of their semifinal with an abdominal injury.

Suarez Navarro will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who upset fifth-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first semifinal.

HOCKEY

NHL: A small Saskatchewan city devastated by a fatal bus crash involving its junior hockey team welcomed a trophy that fans no doubt hoped would one day be hoisted by one of their boys.

Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson brought the Stanley Cup to Humboldt to recognize the community’s strength and resilience after the April crash that killed 16 people – 10 of them players.

Share

< Previous

Next >