Riverside Street just north of Warren Avenue in Portland will be closed several hours after a truck crashed into a utility pole early Friday morning.

Police report that a truck driver apparently fell asleep and drove into a utility pole near Big Moose Harley Davidson around 6 a.m. Friday. As of 7 a.m., crews were working to clear the pole and its wires from the roadway, but the street is expected to remain closed through the morning commute.

Drivers are being detoured around the crash site via Warren Avenue and Forest Avenue.

Central Maine Power reports there are about 120 customers without power in the area.

Traffic alert @CityPortland @cmpco pole and wires blocking road. Riverside detour Warren to Forest. Seek alt routes pic.twitter.com/H3utTeM7Ng — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) August 24, 2018

Share

< Previous