OXFORD — A New Gloucester man was killed Saturday morning when the car he was driving crashed and went up in flames, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Garrett Drew, 30, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when it crashed in the area of 232 Fore St. at 3:15 a.m., police said in a statement.

Police said Drew, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Paris police Sgt. Michael Dailey assisted at the scene with crash reconstruction, according to the statement.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: