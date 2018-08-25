Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and catcher Christian Vazquez will make a rehab appearance with the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday night.

Rodriguez will make his second start this season for Portland when the Sea Dogs host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He has been on the disabled list since July 15 because of a sprained right ankle. Rodriguez pitched in Portland this past Monday, allowing one hit and two walks and striking out eight in four scoreless innings.

Rodriguez is 11-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 19 starts for Boston.

Vazquez was placed on the disabled list on July 8 because of a broken right finger. In 60 games this season, he’s batting .213 with three home runs and 14 RBI.

• Esteban Quiroz hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Portland (57-73) held on to beat the Reading Fightin Phils (62-67) 4-3 at Reading, Pennsylvania.

Chris Madera added an RBI groundout in the third inning, driving in Quiroz to give the Sea Dogs a 4-0 advantage.

Jeremy Rivera was 2 for 4 with a run scored for Portland.

SOCCER

MLS: Cory Burke scored and Andre Blake had four saves as the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 1-0 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Blake recorded his second consecutive shutout and his seventh this season for Philadelphia (11-11-3). New England (7-10-8) is winless in its last eight games, dating to a 3-2 win over D.C. United on June 30, and has lost six of its last seven.

TENNIS

CONNECTICUT OPEN: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-1, 6-4 in the final in New Haven, Connecticut, in the last tuneup before the U.S. Open.

The 20-year-old Sabalenka won the first five games of the match and lost just one service game on the way to winning her first WTA title.

FRENCH OPEN: Serena Williams says her relationship with the French Open is fine despite the Grand Slam tournament’s plan to ban her skin-tight black catsuit.

Williams says she spoke with the French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Guidicelli, who said in Tennis Magazine the outfit would no longer be accepted.

Williams said she no longer needs to wear the outfit because she found that compression tights also work to keep her blood circulating. She dealt with a health scare related to blood clots after giving birth to her daughter last Sept. 1, when she missed the U.S. Open.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Justin Allgaier won the race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, pulling away over the final five laps to pick up his second victory in three weeks.

Allgaier held a 5.4-second advantage over second-place Matt Tifft to take a tense, caution-filled race filled with lots of bumps, scrapes and spinouts around the 14-turn course. Daniel Hemric was third.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton again showed he’s the best driver in the rain by taking pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

