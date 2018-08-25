ST. GEORGE — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash Friday night that seriously injured the driver, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Arthur Smith found that Raymond Montgomery, 50, of St. George, was traveling north on Route 131 in St. George, immediately south of Route 73, when for an unknown reason the 2006 Cadillac sports-utility vehicle veered off the right side of the road. Montgomery’s vehicle struck a utility pole and then head-on into an embankment. The vehicle flipped on its front end and came down on its roof.

Montgomery was seriously injured in the crash with lacerations and potential broken bones. He was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and later by LifeFlight of Maine to a hospital in Portland.

St. George Fire and Ambulance and South Thomaston Fire assisted at the scene.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

Share

< Previous

Next >