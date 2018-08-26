Anyone who consistently tries to write poems – to find the best words and put them in the best order, to tell the kind of hard truths some poems require – eventually winds up writing about poetry too. This week’s short poem uses fog and light – two things Mainers know about – to do just that.
Jeffrey Thomson’s newest collection of poems “The Belfast Notebooks” was published by Salmon Books in 2017. He has been an NEA Fellow and a Fulbright Distinguished Scholar as well as the Hodson Trust John Carter Brown Fellow at Brown University. He is a professor at the University of Maine at Farmington.
Poetry, Part 2
By Jeffrey Thomson
The light
that points
the way
in the fog.
The light
in the fog
that thickens
and reveals
the fog’s
cold breath.
The fog
as well.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2017 Jeffrey Thomson. It appears here by permission of the author. Deep Water: Maine Poems will be accepting submissions during the month of August. For more information, visit mainewriters.org/programs/deep-water.
