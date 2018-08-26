Feel like wandering on a beautiful, 130-acre farm on Damariscotta Lake, and seeing art inspired by it? Today you’ve got your chance as Maine Farmland Trust throws open the doors of its Joseph A. Fiore Art Center at Rolling Acres Farm in Jefferson.

For the third summer, the art center, named for the late artist and environmental activist who was a strong supporter of Maine Farmland Trust, has hosted a group of artists at the farm. This year, a group of eight, including visual and performing artists and a writer, have been participating in residencies at the art center, ranging from four to six weeks in length.

Among the group are Clif Travers, who holds the visual arts residency for a Maine indigenous artist and writer Jodi Paloni, who is working on a novel-in-stories set on a Maine farm in the 1960s and 70s.

There’s even a former organic vegetable farmer in the mix, painter Maxwell Nolin, who often features farmers in his portraits.

The event will include a show, live music and ice cream. Maine Farmland Trust’s Agrarian Acts, a musical celebration of agriculture, starts just an hour later (tickets are $38 for Agrarians Acts, plus a farm pizza and salad dinner).

— MARY POLS

WHAT: Open studios at the Joseph A. Fiore Art Center at Rolling Acres Farm

WHERE: 152 Punk Point Road, Jefferson

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

HOW: Open Studio Day is free. For more information, call 338-6575 or visit mainefarmlandtrust.org

