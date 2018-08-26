I live in Bangor, and I am concerned about my daughter’s ability to get health insurance.

My daughter will be seeking a job as soon as she completes her college degree. She is 24 and can be covered by my and her dad’s insurance only for another year. She has many health issues and even had to take medical leave during college. She now has pre-existing conditions, takes five medications and may need marketplace insurance.

I’m concerned that if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court, insurance is very likely to become unaffordable. Kavanaugh’s record and comments show that he would deal fatal blows to the Affordable Care Act, which my daughter needs to survive.

Call Sen. Susan Collins and tell her to vote against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Melissa Berky

Bangor

