As a voter living in Harrison, I feel that today it is more important than at any time since Watergate to have leaders of integrity and character in Washington, D.C., representing our values and, more importantly, the Constitution on which our government is based.

We do not have to agree completely with these leaders – we do have to believe in their integrity. I believe that independent U.S. Sen. Angus King has the integrity and character to continue leading us through the dangerous times we are facing. I don’t want our country becoming autocratic. Let us maintain our democracy.

George Maguire

Harrison

