TORONTO — Troy Tulowitzki insists he wants to regain his job as everyday shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays next season, even though the five-time All-Star has not played in more than a year.

Tulowitzki, who had surgery to remove bone spurs from both heels in early April, was ruled out for the season Saturday. He expects to be healthy in time for spring training.

“It’s been a tough year to say the least,” Tulowitzki said. “I went out to Florida, was out there on those back fields almost every day trying to go and it just didn’t respond the way I needed to come back and play every day.”

The Blue Jays have used eight players at shortstop in Tulowitzki’s absence, with Aledmys Diaz getting the bulk of the playing time. Tulowitzki, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, said he has no interest in shifting positions and is happy to compete for his job.

“I welcome anything,” Tulowitzki said. “If someone’s better than me, I’ll pack my bags and go home.”

Tulowitzki is owed $20 million in 2019 and $14 million in 2020.

ASTROS: Manager AJ Hinch does not expect Lance McCullers Jr. to rejoin the starting rotation this season when he returns from a forearm injury.

Hinch said Sunday it is unlikely McCullers, who is 10-6 with a 3.93 ERA this season, would be able to rebuild his stamina to the point where he could start.

“I guess never say never ’cause once you get on the mound and get going things can progress a different way, but I think the focus will be and probably should be shorter stints,” Hinch said.

McCullers has been on the disabled list since Aug. 5, one day after he left a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers early because of a muscle strain.

Hinch also said McCullers’ rehabilitation program was being slowed down because of a “continued lack of progress,” but he is still targeting September for him to resume throwing off the mound.

ATHLETICS: Left-hander Sean Manaea was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left shoulder impingement.

Manaea is 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts this season.

