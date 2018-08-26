A man who was a reserve police officer in Rumford died from injuries he suffered in a plane crash Friday night in Massachusetts.

Rumford police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Scott Landis was a reserve officer with the Rumford Police Department, but could not give specifics on his employment.

“He was a fellow brother and we’re all grieving the loss of a great man,” said a Rumford Police officer who did not want to be named.

Landis was an experienced helicopter pilot who flew Blackhawks with the Army National Guard

Landis and his brother Patrick were scattering their father’s ashes when their single-engine plane crashed around 4 p.m. into a pond near Cranland Airport in Hanson, Massachusetts. Both were trapped inside the wreckage, according to New England Cable News.

Family members have identified those on board as Scott Landis and his younger brother, Patrick. Both are from Hanson and were up in the air to scatter their recently deceased father’s ashes. Scott was on leave because of his father’s death.

FAA officials said that the aircraft was an Aeronca 7AC Champion. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.

