The American Academy of Pediatrics offers some advice on children using digital media, from a model “family media use” plan to age-appropriate exposure guidelines.

• Younger than 18 months: Avoid use of screen media other than video chatting.

• Children 18 to 24 months: Limit media to high-quality programming and watch it with them, or play it with them.

• Children 2 to 5 years old: Limit screen use to 1 hour per day of high-quality programs.

• Children 5 and older: Place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media, and make sure media do not take the place of adequate sleep, physical activity and other behaviors essential to health. Designate media-free times together, such as dinner or driving, as well as media-free locations at home, such as bedrooms. Have ongoing communication about online citizenship and safety, including treating others with respect online and offline.

A suggested media use plan is at healthychildren.org/mediauseplan.

Source: American Academy of Pediatrics

Share

< Previous

Next >