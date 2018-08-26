Dozens of members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet tribes shared their traditional art, crafts, music and stories Saturday at the 10th annual Maine Native American Summer Market and Demonstration held at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester. Festivalgoers enjoyed demonstrations of basketmaking, stone carving, bark etching, beadwork and jewelry, in addition to featured performances by storyteller Geo Neptune and the Burnurwurbskek Singers and Wabanaki Dancers. A grant from the Maine Arts Commission supported the gathering of Wabanaki artists, the southernmost one in Maine.
